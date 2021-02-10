CDW: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CDW Corp. (CDW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $238.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.65. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were $1.82 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.53 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $4.96 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.43 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $788.5 million, or $5.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $18.47 billion.

CDW shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 13% in the last 12 months.