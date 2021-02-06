Sheet metal company to expand operations in South Carolina

A sheet metal fabrication company plans to expand operations in South Carolina's Fairfield County.

QuaLex Manufacturing, LLC said Friday that its $2 million investment will create 60 new jobs.

“It is always great to see a company succeed in our state and decide to expand. QuaLex Manufacturing, LLC’s decision to invest $2 million and create 60 new jobs is great news for the Fairfield County community and the hardworking people who live there,” Gov. Henry McMaster said in a news release about the expansion.

QuaLex Manufacturing makes and distributes sheet metal products.

"Our goal is to supply our customers with quality parts with 100% on-time delivery. We strive to create a stress-free work environment for our team members. We are excited by our continuing growth,” QuaLex Manufacturing, LLC Operations Manager Pam Nemastil said.

The expansion is expected to be completed by August.