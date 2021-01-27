Business

The First Bancshares: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

HATTIESBURG, Miss.

The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $15.3 million.

The Hattiesburg, Mississippi-based bank said it had earnings of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 65 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $56.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $50.4 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $52.5 million, or $2.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $194.6 million.

The First Bancshares shares have climbed slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 8% in the last 12 months.

