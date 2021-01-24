Average US price of gas up 10 cents a gallon to $2.45

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 10 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.45.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that a rise in crude oil prices since November caused the increase.

The price at the pump is 15 cents less than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.46 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.07 in Houston.

The average price of diesel went up 5 cents over the same period to $2.70.