762,000 pounds of Hot Pockets recalled, might have glass in them
Some 762,615 pounds of pepperoni pizza Hot Pockets are being recalled, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The not-ready-to-eat (NRTE) product being recalled by Nestlé Prepared Foods “may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of glass and hard plastic,” the FSIS announced Friday in a news release.
The recall was dubbed a Class I, meaning it’s “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”
The affected product was produced between Nov. 13 and Nov. 16 of 2020 with a 14-month shelf life and a “BEST BEFORE 2022″ notation.
The 54-ounce carton packages contain 12 “Nestlé HOT POCKETS BRAND SANDWICHES: PREMIUM PEPPERONI MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN & BEEF PIZZA GARLIC BUTTERY CRUST.”
The lot codes for the product are: 0318544624, 0319544614, and 0321544614.
