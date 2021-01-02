A race well run: Ex-Olympian retires after career of charity

Lillie Leatherwood, a Tuscaloosa police officer, two-time Olympian, and soon-to-be Alabama Sports Hall of Famer, believes that a person can do anything no matter where they’re from and no matter what their circumstances.

This is a message she has delivered to hundreds of children for more than two decades with the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Police Athletic League, which is a juvenile crime prevention program that pairs at-risk children with officers.

Leatherwood joined the Tuscaloosa Police Department in 1993 and has been assigned to the PAL program since ’95. She has served as the program’s director since 2013 and will continue to do so, at least until the end of this year. Leatherwood will enter retirement after her last day of work on Jan. 1.

“But I’m not just going to stop though, because my thing is, I still want to be involved in the community and help children where I can. And that will definitely never change,” she said.

Leatherwood grew up in Ralph, Alabama, which is a small, unincorporated community found near the southwest edge of Tuscaloosa County. She attended Tuscaloosa County High School and later the University of Alabama, where she earned a degree in social work, while on a full athletic scholarship .

Recalling having to do physical tests in grade school, she said she was always good at running but “didn’t think much of it.” It wasn’t until her older sister joined the track team in high school that Leatherwood was inspired to do the same during her junior year.

In her senior year, Leatherwood pulled a hamstring but it was an issue that she was not going to let overcome her.

“Of course, this is my last year and I’m like, ‘Oh, no.’ But here I am limping around the track but still running my races, still trying to run,” Leatherwood said, laughing.

Still early in her track sports career, Leatherwood’s running times during her freshman year of college at UA qualified her for the Olympics. She went to Los Angeles sometime in the spring of 1984 for the Olympic trials, she recalled, and that the trip across the country was the first time she had traveled out of Alabama alone.

It was a nerve-wracking but memorable experience, she said. The further she made it in the Olympic trials, the more her confidence in her abilities grew.

“So my nerves, it got better as I went (on), especially (when) making the team because I realized what I had accomplished and being from this small town,” Leatherwood said. “And knowing that I could accomplish something like that really brought me wanting to come back here (to Tuscaloosa County).

Leatherwood went on to win a gold medal in the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles in the 4x400-meter relay race, which made her the University of Alabama’s first female Olympic gold medalist.

During her UA career, Leatherwood was a three-time NCAA champion in the 400 meters and a 10-time All-American from 1984-87. She was also an eight-time SEC event champion.

Her UA school records in the 200 meters and 400 meters have stood since 1987.

Leatherwood went on to earn a silver medal in the 4x400-meter relay race in the 1988 Summer Olympics, held in Seoul, Korea. She graduated from the University of Alabama in 1987 but continued to travel and compete in races before joining the Tuscaloosa Police Department in the early 1990s.

“That was always a goal of mine: Come back and get involved with the community. And this (job) gave me an opportunity to do that,” Leatherwood said, adding that the PAL program was a perfect marriage of her aspirations of working as a police officer and helping families and children.

However, Leatherwood is looking forward to spending time with her 18-year-old son Reginald Savage, before he begins college and eventually getting back into traveling when she can. She is also planning to get back into a more regular running routine.

“Once a runner, always a runner,” she said.

Within the past few weeks, Leatherwood learned she would be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame’s class of 2021. Leatherwood said she was “tickled” about being included in the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

Leatherwood’s hall of fame class includes George Teague, who played on UA’s 1992 national championship football team and went on to a nine-year NFL career, and former UA golfer Steve Hudson, who grew up in Jasper.

The class was selected by ballot through a statewide selection committee with votes tabulated by the accounting firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers.

“Officer Leatherwood has been an inspiration and a mentor to so many kids in Tuscaloosa over the last 25 years,” said TPD Chief Brent Blankley in an early December news release.

“Her induction into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame will be well-deserved,” he said.