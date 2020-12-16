Macon Telegraph Logo
Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly higher on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. fell .044 cents at $5.9660 a bushel; Mar. corn rose .06 cents 4.2760 a bushel; Mar. oats was up .02 cents at $3.35 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans advanced .238 cents at 11.9140 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Mar. live cattle was off .0017 cent at $1.1315 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up .005 cent $1.4075 a pound; Dec. lean hogs fell .0115 cents at .6493 a pound.

