Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Business

Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. declined .162 cents at $5.60 a bushel; Dec. corn was off .024s cent at $4.1460 a bushel; Mar. oats was up .008 cent at $3.05 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell .096 cents at 11.5240 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off .0022 cent at $1.0818 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell .006 cent $1.3840 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was up .0062 cent at .6552 a pound.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Business

Nationstar Mortgage to refund $73M to borrowers under order

December 07, 2020 11:53 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service