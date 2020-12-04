Macon Telegraph Logo
Gutter guard company to add 85 jobs in Tennessee expansion

The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

A California company that makes gutter guards plans to invest $5.4 million into a Tennessee expansion that is expected to create 85 new jobs.

The Department of Economic and Community Development says Gutterglove plans to create the jobs over five years at a new manufacturing and distribution center in La Vergne.

Gutterglove will improve a new Rutherford County building to add administrative offices and team member facilities, while building out manufacturing, shipping and receiving, and inventory holding spaces.

The Roseville, California company began as a gutter cleaning business in 1996 and incorporated in 2000 to serve in the manufacturing side of the business.

