Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Business

Georgia’s state-owned Jekyll Island getting new hotel

The Associated Press

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga.

A hotel is rising on a long-vacant beachfront on Georgia's state-owned Jekyll Island.

The Brunswick News reports a 209-room hotel is scheduled to open in spring or summer of next year.

It will carry a double branding, with 120 Courtyard by Marriott rooms and 89 Residence Inn by Marriott rooms.

The hotel is being developed by LNW hospitality under a lease with the Jekyll Island Authority. It will sit on nearly 6 acres (2.4 hectares) of oceanfront land, with amenities including a pool, splash pad, fire pits, restaurant, bar, fitness center and meeting space.

The property has been a vacant for more than 15 years and is the former location of four hotels dating back to 1961.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Hotel rooms will likely cost around $180 a night, said Dave Curtis, managing director of LNW Hospitality. That's cheaper than at the Jekyll Island Club or the Westin but higher than several other island hotels.

  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Women plead guilty in Virginia to drug, laundering charges

November 26, 2020 9:48 AM

Business

Indianapolis Colts buying up parking lots near stadium

November 26, 2020 9:15 AM

Business

U.S. Justice Department suing over Puyallup River pollution

November 26, 2020 9:11 AM

News

Hospitals brace for post-Thanksgiving COVID surge

November 26, 2020 8:59 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service