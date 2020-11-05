Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Business

Grains higher, livestock higher

The Associated Press

\CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. gained .23 cent at $6.2340 a bushel; Dec. corn rose .176 cent at $4.1620 a bushel; Dec. oats was up .092 cent at $3.0440 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced .432 cent at 11.0640 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose .0085 cent at $1.0825 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was up .022 cent $1.3765 a pound; Dec. lean hogs gained .0087 cent at .6685 a pound.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

News

Editorial Roundup: Pennsylvania

November 05, 2020 10:36 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service