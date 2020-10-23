Crocodile logo brand Lacoste’s new line benefits Everglades

The popular brand Lacoste announced it's launching a capsule to benefit the Florida Everglades. The collaboration seemed especially fitting for a company with the ubiquitous crocodile logo.

The limited collection, which features a new shade of green, went on sale Friday. Lacoste also designed a custom logo featuring its iconic crocodile in Everglades habitat. The green collection will include the popular polo-style shirts. Prices range from $60 to $110, according to a press release from the company.

A portion of proceeds from the sales will support The Everglades Foundation’s mission to restore the wetlands.

The Everglades is home to 2,000 unique species of plants and animals — more than 70 are federally threatened or endangered. And it's also one of the rare places where alligators and crocodiles coexist, according to the organization.

The foundation said restoring the Everglade's delicate ecosystem will help mitigate the effects of climate change and protect Florida’s coastlines against rising sea levels. It also provides water for millions of South Florida residents.