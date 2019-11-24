Thanksgiving travelers should give extra time at new airport

Airport officials are recommending Thanksgiving travelers give extra time when they go to the New Orleans airport.

The new Louis Armstrong International Airport is getting ready for the busiest travel days of the year.

Aviation Director Kevin Dolliole and Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman Sari Koshetz tell the Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate the airport is expecting 360,000 travelers from Sunday through Monday, December 2.

Officials have been telling people to arrive two hours early as everyone adjusts to the new terminal. But they’re adding an extra half an hour onto that during the holiday season.

Dolliole says the holiday season is a big test for the new airport but they’re ready.

The new terminal opened November 6.

At times the airport has struggled with crowds and security lines.