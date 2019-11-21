Ex-operator of Pima County assisted living homes is indicted

The former operator of several assisted living facilities in southern Arizona has been indicted on 14 counts of theft and one count of fraud.

State prosecutors say a Pima County grand jury indicted Jerone Davis, who operated Rancho Verde Care Homes.

Davis is accused of entering into long-term care contracts with 14 residents of the facilities between April and May of 2017.

Prosecutors say Davis allegedly ceased operating the residential facilities shortly thereafter and failed to return to the residents any of the funds for the unused portions of their long-term contracts.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The indictment alleges Davis failed to return more than $100,000 to the residents.

It was unclear Wednesday if Davis has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf about the case.