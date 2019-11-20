Maltese authorities arrest businessman fleeing country

Police in Malta have arrested a businessman on a yacht as it tried to leave Maltese waters.

The yacht was intercepted on a course for Sicily by the Maltese military early Wednesday and forced back to port.

Authorities arrested prominent businessman Yorgen Fenech. No details of the charges have been revealed, but authorities would have 48 hours to decide on them.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is expected to comment on the arrest later Wednesday.

Fenech is a very prominent hotelier and director of the Maltese power grid. His name was on leaked documents as a source of income for companies named in the Panama papers.

On Tuesday, officials said they had arrested the alleged middleman in the murder of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017, and that he was offering to identify the mastermind. It wasn’t immediately clear whether there was a connection.