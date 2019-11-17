Veterans and community job fair Tuesday in South Burlington

The Vermont Department of Labor is hosting a veteran and community job fair next week in South Burlington.

The annual event will be open to veterans from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday and then to all job seekers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers say more than 70 employers representing jobs in the federal, state and community sectors will attend to discuss job opportunities.

The job fair takes place at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in South Burlington.