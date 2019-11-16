Missouri lawmakers frustrated with GM job-retention promises

Some Missouri lawmakers say they’re frustrated with General Motors’ promise to keep only 2,000 jobs at a suburban St. Louis plant, despite the offer of $50 million in tax incentives.

Democratic House Minority Leader Crystal Quade told The Associated Press that the deal could amount to millions of taxpayer dollars going to a company amid layoffs.

Lawmakers scrambled to pass tax incentives late last session to entice GM to expand its Wentzville plant.

GM promised to invest $1.5 billion in the site and keep 2,000 jobs as part of a deal reached with the United Auto Workers last month. About 4,300 employees work there now.

Republican Rep. Nick Schroer represents Wentzville. He says he has faith that state officials will negotiate for GM to keep more than half the workforce.