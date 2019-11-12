New Orleans: Hotel implosion to occur in about 9 weeks

Owners of a New Orleans hotel that partly collapsed during construction say they are planning to implode the remaining floors.

City officials on Tuesday said the implosion will take place in about nine weeks. Fire Chief Tim McConnell says none of the experts can say it's safe to destroy the Hard Rock Hotel site in any other manner.

According to a news release from 1030 Canal Development LLC, multiple engineers have said implosion is the safest way to demolish the project. Parts of its upper stories collapsed Oct. 12 , killing three workers.

The cleanup after the implosion will take about three more months.

The nine-week timeline puts the implosion at about the time the College Football Championship is being hosted in New Orleans on Jan. 13.