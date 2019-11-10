Lawmakers plan second hearing on port authority after audit

Connecticut lawmakers will hold a second informational forum about the state Port Authority following the release of an audit that's raised additional concerns about the quasi-public agency's operations.

The General Assembly's Transportation Committee will hold the Dec. 4 meeting at the Legislative Office Building.

The latest report from the Auditors of Public Accounts revealed various issues, including a lack of statutorily required policies, such as procedures for using surplus funds.

Democratic Senator Carlo Leone of Stamford called it "incredibly alarming."

At a previous hearing, auditors noted how the authority operated for a period without accounting records detailing bank transactions.

The authority, which markets and coordinates development of the state's ports, originally came under scrutiny for paying a former board chairwoman's daughter $3,000 for office art.