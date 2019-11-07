Cedar Rapids workers reject latest General Mills offer

General Mills and union officials say they'll meet Thursday to work on a contract that would avert a strike following the union's rejection of the company's latest offer for the Cedar Rapids plant.

Officials say 99% of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union's Local 110 workers who voted Wednesday said no.

The two sides have been negotiating since January, when workers voted for the union representation. The workers voted Oct. 3 to authorize a strike. The union represents 520 workers, who perform production, sanitation and maintenance work.

Union Vice President Roger Grobstich says workers object among other things to General Mills' proposed scheduling changes and raise proposals.