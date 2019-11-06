Colorado sports betting measure still up for grabs

Election officials are still tallying votes on a ballot measure that would legalize sports betting in Colorado.

Votes for Proposition DD gained a slight lead over "no" votes overnight.

But the race was too close to call, with ballots from about one of every five precincts uncounted by midmorning Wednesday.

The results are close despite no organized opposition to the measure.

Republicans and Democrats in Colorado's Legislature referred the proposition to voters. It would legalize sports betting and tax it to help fund a state water conservation plan.

If approved, Colorado's 33 casinos could offer in-person and online wagering on professional, collegiate, motor and Olympic sports starting in May.

Voters rejected another measure Tuesday that would have allowed the state to keep excess tax revenue for schools and roads.