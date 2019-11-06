Papa John’s: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FILE - This July 17, 2018, file photo, shows the corporate headquarters of Papa John's Pizza, located on their corporate campus, in Louisville, Ky. Papa John's reports financial results Wednesday, Nov. 6. AP Photo

Papa John's International Inc. (PZZA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $385,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The pizza chain posted revenue of $403.7 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $387.7 million.

Papa John's expects full-year earnings in the range of $1 to $1.20 per share.

Papa John's shares have increased 44% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed nearly 5% in the last 12 months.