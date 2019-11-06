Former senator opens rural Alaska grocery to lower costs

A former U.S. senator who has been frustrated by the high prices of groceries in rural Alaska has opened a store with a goal of making the goods more affordable.

A company run by Mark Begich assumed management of a grocery store in Utqiagvik on the North Slope, Alaska's Energy Desk reported Tuesday.

Expensive groceries in rural Alaska are often inescapable because of the need for air or boat deliveries to villages disconnected from the road system.

The former Democratic lawmaker who lost a bid for governor last year said Stuaqpak Inc. plans to offer lower prices and better products. Stuaqpak also aims to be more accountable to residents than previous owner North West Company, a publicly traded Canadian corporation, Begich said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

"We think we are doing something that is transformational to rural Alaska on a basic issue, which is survival on a food product that can be affordable," Begich said.

Stuaqpak is working with a wholesaler, JB Gottstein, that Begich said will allow sales of basic goods at lower prices. If the model works, it could expand to other rural Alaska communities, he said.

North West subsidiary Alaska Commercial Company has already reopened in a different spot in the town of 4,500 people. Alaska Commercial has 33 Alaska locations, and nearly all of them have competition, General Manager Walt Pickett said.

"We do everything in our power to minimize costs," Pickett said. "And at the end of the day it's just an expensive effort to move product into these remote communities."

Former longtime Utqiagvik resident Elise Patkotak said people there are taking a "wait-and-see" approach to Begich's venture.