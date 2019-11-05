Grains lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was off 2.80 cents at $5.1040 a bushel; Dec. corn was down 6 cents at $3.8060 bushel; Dec. oats was fell 5.20 cents at $2.9920 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans lost 6.20 cents at 9.2320 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off .08 cent at $1.1980 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle fell .55 cent at $1.4805 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was up .43 cent at .6585 a pound.