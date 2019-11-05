Business

Grains lower, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was off 2.80 cents at $5.1040 a bushel; Dec. corn was down 6 cents at $3.8060 bushel; Dec. oats was fell 5.20 cents at $2.9920 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans lost 6.20 cents at 9.2320 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off .08 cent at $1.1980 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle fell .55 cent at $1.4805 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was up .43 cent at .6585 a pound.

