Business
Sprint: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
Sprint Corp. (S) on Monday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $274 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Overland Park, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.
The wireless carrier posted revenue of $7.8 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.17 billion.
Sprint shares have increased 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly in the last 12 months.
Comments