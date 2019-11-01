Portland customer sues Starbucks over hot water spill

An Oregon customer is suing coffee giant Starbucks for $288,000, claiming she was severely burned by water at one of the company's shops in Portland.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Philina Cha's lawsuit says she her burns required skin grafts and that she still has scarring.

The suit filed Tuesday says Cha went to a Starbucks in Northeast Portland and ordered a cup of coffee and a cup of hot water on Nov. 6, 2017.

The lawsuit says the water either didn't have a lid or had a lid that didn't fit the cup. Scalding water ended up spilling down Cha's leg and into her boot.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The suit seeks $38,000 for medical bills, plus $250,000 for pain, suffering and embarrassment from her scars.

Starbucks in a statement Thursday said, "Our partners take great care in ensuring our beverages are brewed to industry standard and provided with secure lids. We take these allegations seriously and are thoroughly investigating."