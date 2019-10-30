Chile scraps Asia-Pacific and climate summits amid protests

Chile's President Sebastian Pinera leaves at the end of a ceremony introducing his reshuffled Cabinet, at La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Pinera asked all his Cabinet members to offer their resignations Saturday as he prepared to shake up his government in response to a wave of protests, including one that drew more than a million people on Friday. AP Photo

Chilean President Sebastián Piñera says ongoing protests have led him to call off two major international summits that his country had been scheduled to host.

Piñera announced Wednesday that the Asia-Pacific summit set for Nov. 16-17 and the global climate gathering planned for Dec. 2-13 are being scrapped.

The South American nation has seen 12 days of massive protests to demand greater economic equality and better public services in a country long seen as an economic success story. The demonstrations have been accompanied by some vandalism and arson, which forced the shutdown of numerous subway stations.