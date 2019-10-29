Environmentalists move to sue company over SC plastic spill

Environmental groups are taking steps toward suing a company they say is responsible for polluting South Carolina waters with tiny plastic beads.

News outlets report the groups represented by Southern Environmental Law Center sent Frontier Logistics a 60-day legal notice Monday on grounds it violated the Clean Water Act.

The state environmental control department cited Frontier in July after the plastic bits, called nurdles, were found in its facility and thought to be the same ones spilled onto Sullivan's Island. Environmental groups say they're still washing up.

But Frontier's vice president contends the nurdles can't be traced to it. An environmental control spokeswoman said Frontier installed preventative measures, so the agency closed the matter.

The pellets are turned into plastic products, and environmentalists say marine animals mistake them for food.