Bill would help car rental firms flag potential terrorists

A proposed bipartisan bill in Congress would help car rental companies identify customers who have been flagged by authorities for terrorism-related activities.

The measure announced Monday by New Jersey Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer is named after a New Jersey resident killed two years ago in a truck attack on a bike path in New York City. Suspect Sayfullo Saipov allegedly used a rented truck in the attack.

The Darren Drake Act would require car and truck rental companies to check customers' names against a list provided by the Department of Homeland Security.

The 32-year-old Drake worked at the World Trade Center and was out for a bike ride when he was struck and killed. Seven others died in the attack.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick is co-sponsoring the legislation with Gottheimer.