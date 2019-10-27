GOP leaders want Whitmer to weaken her budget powers

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist announce their plan to expand the right to overtime for Michigan workers earning up $51,000 during a news conference at the Fisher Building in Detroit on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Max Ortiz

Republicans who control the Legislature say Michigan's budget won't be resolved until Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer restricts her unilateral power to shift money within departments.

Nearly a month has passed since Whitmer signed a spending plan while vetoing nearly $1 billion in proposed funding to reopen budget negotiations following a breakdown in talks.

The vetoes got most of the attention because of the impact if the cuts aren't reversed. But Whitmer's use of the State Administrative Board to transfer $625 million is what Republicans want addressed first.

House Speaker Lee Chatfield says there should be caps on how much money can be moved within each department

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Whitmer isn't interested in signing changes to the Administrative Board law. She says the standoff can be resolved by finally reaching a budget deal.