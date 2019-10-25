Phillips 66: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Norway's Minister of Petroleum and Energy Kjell-Borge Freiberg reacts during his visit to the Ekofisk field in the North Sea to mark the 50th anniversary of the discovery of the oil by the US oil company, Phillips Petroleum Company. Carina Johansen

Phillips 66 (PSX) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $712 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.58 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.11 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.60 per share.

The oil refiner posted revenue of $27.77 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $28.31 billion.

Phillips 66 shares have climbed 28% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 20%. The stock has climbed 16% in the last 12 months.