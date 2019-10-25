Pledges for global climate fund reach about $10 billion

Climate change activists gather for a march and rally with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg at the Alberta Legislature Building in Edmonton, Alberta, on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Dave Chidley

France's finance minister says pledges to replenish an international fund meant to help poor nations tackle climate change will reach nearly $10 billion.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, speaking at a conference in Paris set to replenish the Green Climate Fund, said "it's a great success."

Le Maire initially gave a figure in euros, but later corrected it to U.S. dollars.

He added that almost half of the amount is being provided by France, Germany and Britain alone.

U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withhold $2 billion of the $3 billion pledged by his predecessor, Barack Obama, has contributed to a shortfall at the fund that other countries have struggled to fill.

The meeting takes place a little over a month before the U.N.'s annual climate conference in Santiago, Chile.