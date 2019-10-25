Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mostly lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery fell 2.21 cents at $5.1640 a bushel; Dec. corn off 2 cents at $3.8560 bushel; Dec. oats rose 3.40 cents at $3.0300 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans declined 11.60 cents at 9.2660 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .48 cent at $1.1110 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle rose .56 cent at $1.4568 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell 1.54 cents at .6408 a pound.