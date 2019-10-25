Business

Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery fell 2.21 cents at $5.1640 a bushel; Dec. corn off 2 cents at $3.8560 bushel; Dec. oats rose 3.40 cents at $3.0300 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans declined 11.60 cents at 9.2660 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .48 cent at $1.1110 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle rose .56 cent at $1.4568 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell 1.54 cents at .6408 a pound.

  Comments  