Markets Right Now: Stocks edge closer to record highs

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are edging closer to record highs on Wall Street following a mixed set of earnings reports.

Some big companies topped Wall Street's expectations Wednesday. Others warned that the slowing global economy and trade tensions are hitting their profits.

The S&P 500 flipped between small gains and losses in early trading, much like it has been the past couple weeks.

Thermo Fisher Scientific rose 5% after reporting stronger-than-expected profits and raising its forecast for full-year revenue and profit.

The S&P 500 rose 4 points, or 0.2%, to 3,000.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60 points, or 0.2%, to 26,848. The Nasdaq edged up 9 points, or 0.1%, to 8,113.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.75%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains for consumer product makers and communications companies are offset by losses in technology and elsewhere in the market.

Kimberly-Clark rose 1.2% in the early going Wednesday, while Texas Instruments dropped 9% after giving a weak outlook.

Health insurer Anthem rose 2.7% after reporting results that came in well ahead of what analysts were expecting.

The S&P 500 edged down 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,994.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40 points, or 0.1%, to 26,829. The Nasdaq fell 16 points, or 0.2%, to 8,087.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.74%.