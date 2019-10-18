UMaine’s manufacturing center slated for upgrades

The University of Maine's manufacturing center is upgrading its equipment and facilities as part of a drive to bring new kinds of industry to the state.

The university says its Advanced Manufacturing Center is receiving $2.5 million toward the effort. Part of the funding is a $1 million award from the National Institute of Standards and Technology's Manufacturing Extension Partnership to improve the center's Center for Additive Manufacturing of Metals.

The Advanced Manufacturing Center is also receiving $1.5 million for equipment upgrades that the university says will better meet the needs of industry and workforce in Maine. The money includes $750,000 from the U.S. Economic Development Administration and matching funds from the university and Maine Technology Institute.

The university says the new gear will be available publicly and unique in the state.