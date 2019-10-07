Flagstaff medical care provider settles discrimination suit

A Flagstaff medical provider of orthopedic care has settled a federal lawsuit alleging gender discrimination and retaliation.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced Monday a settlement with Northern Arizona Orthopedics of $165,000.

According to the lawsuit, Northern Arizona Orthopedics hired women over men who were more qualified.

In addition, a male applicant who complained was the object of retaliation.

Under a consent decree, the provider cannot discriminate against workers on the basis of gender or retaliate.

Northern Arizona Orthopedics must also revise its hiring and equal employment opportunity policies and train employees.

The provider specializes in bone, joint and spine care.