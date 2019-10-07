Washington irrigation district studies water supply options

A Washington state irrigation district is exploring how to ensure delivery of sufficient water to homes as the area's groundwater supplies continue to decline.

The Yakima Herald reported the Selah-Moxee Irrigation District is conducting a study to explore the use and sources of surface water as a possible alternative.

The district has secured a $75,000 federal grant from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which the district expects to match.

Officials say the district supplies more than 300 property owners in the Black Rock area southwest of Bellingham.

The district irrigated more than 11 square miles for decades through groundwater from basalt aquifers, but the aquifers have declined about 10 feet (3.05 meters) annually over 40 years.

The study will include gauging the willingness of home owners to pay for delivery.