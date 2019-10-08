Business

Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was up 1 cent at $4.9060 a bushel; Dec. corn gained 4.60 cents at $3.90 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 4.60 cents at $2.8220 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 2.20 cents at 9.1540 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose .21 cent at $1.0818 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was off .30 cent at $1.4150 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up .01 cent at .6118 a pound.

