Grains higher, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was up .40 cent at $4.8960 a bushel; Dec. corn rose .80 cent at $3.8820 a bushel; Dec. oats gained 2.40 cents at $2.84 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was 1 cent higher at 9.1540 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose .74 cent at $1.0612 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle up .68 cent at $1.4210 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .14 cent at .6248 a pound.

