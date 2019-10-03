Grains higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was up .40 cent at $4.8960 a bushel; Dec. corn rose .80 cent at $3.8820 a bushel; Dec. oats gained 2.40 cents at $2.84 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was 1 cent higher at 9.1540 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose .74 cent at $1.0612 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle up .68 cent at $1.4210 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .14 cent at .6248 a pound.