Whitmer board shifts $625M as her budget vetoes are revealed

A state board controlled by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has shifted $625 million in spending after she separately vetoed nearly $1 billion in funding proposed by the Republican-led Legislature.

The State Administrative Board acted at a special meeting Tuesday. The Democratic governor signed the new budget Monday, avoiding a partial government shutdown while also issuing 147 line-item vetoes.

The panel went around legislators and transferred funds within departments — a highly rare step last done in 1991.

Whitmer also detailed her vetoes, including $37.5 million to fund the Pure Michigan tourism campaign and $35 million to fund a $240 per-student increase in aid for charter schools.

Whitmer hopes to bring Republicans back to negotiations.

Budget talks broke down weeks ago due to a dispute over short-term spending on roads.