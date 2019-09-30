Business

Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery fell 1.80 cents at $4.8660 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 3.40 cents at $3.75 a bushel; Dec. oats rose 3.60 cents at $2.74 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced 11.80 cents at 8.9740 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .54 cent at $1.0442 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle fell 1.27 cents at $1.4258 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .72 cent at .6408 a pound.

  Comments  