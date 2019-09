French chemical fire extinguished as questions mount

Black smoke is pictured from the historical center of Rouen, Normandy, after a fire broke at a chemical plant Thursday, Sept.26, 2019. An immense mass of black smoke is rising over Normandy as firefighters battle a blaze at a chemical plant, and authorities closed schools in 11 surrounding towns and asked residents to stay indoors. AP Photo

French authorities and Normandy residents are clearing up residue from a huge fire at a chemical plant as a foul stench continues to spread over a swath of territory.

No one was injured in Thursday's fire at a lubricant plant in Rouen, but residents have expressed concern about possible health risks and consequences for the nearby Seine River.

The head of the regional administration said Friday the fire was extinguished Thursday night after nearly 24 hours. Firefighters are still on the scene.

The administration warned of a new odor released after the fire was put out, saying it could spread to neighboring regions.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said people in fragile health should remain indoors through Friday night.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. The plant is among the highest-risk industrial sites in Europe.