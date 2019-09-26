Senators press Trump administration on India pecan tariff

New Mexico's U.S. senators want the Trump administration to defend the state's pecan growers from tariffs during ongoing trade negotiations with India.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Tom Udall recently signed on to a bipartisan letter from 12 senators urging U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to negotiate a lift of a trade barrier.

Records show India charges a 36% tariff on pecan imports, while other tree nuts such as pistachios and almonds are charged tariff rates of 10% or less.

New Mexico became the largest pecan-producing state last year, after Hurricane Michael ravaged Georgia's crop.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

New Mexico was estimated to have produced about 90 million pounds of pecans in 2018, down about 2 million from 2017.