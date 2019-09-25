Business
NC insurance commissioner says Blue Cross CEO should resign
North Carolina's top insurance regulator says the chief executive of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina should resign after his impaired-driving arrest in June.
Commissioner Mike Causey told reporters on Wednesday president and CEO Dr. Patrick Conway has shown a "lack of leadership and professionalism." He also said the Blue Cross board tried to conceal what happened. Causey says he didn't learn about it until last week after a media report.
Conway was charged with driving while impaired and misdemeanor child abuse following a June crash in Randolph County. No one was injured, but Conway's two daughters were in the car.
The board's chairman wrote this week that Conway had completed a substance abuse treatment program and that board members were satisfied he could keep providing strong leadership.
Comments