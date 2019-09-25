Markets Right Now: Stocks mixed as Nike jumps, tech falls

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

Stocks are mixed early Wednesday, as sharp gains in Nike and tobacco companies are offset by a decline in technology shares.

Nike rose 5.6% after its first quarter profit beat analyst estimates.

Shares of Altria and Philip Morris International are rising after the tobacco giants said they've ended discussions about a merger. Philip Morris gained 6.2%.

Technology stocks were the biggest losers early. Chipmaker Broadcom dropped 3.8%.

Markets in Asia and Europe fell as they reacted to the news of an impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Donald Trump.

The S&P 500 fell 1 point to 2,965. The Dow Jones industrials gained 24 points to 26,832.

The Nasdaq dropped 20 points, or 0.2%, to 7,973.