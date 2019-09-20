3 India-based firms adding hundreds of jobs in New Jersey

Gov. Phil Murphy says three India-based companies with a presence in New Jersey will expand their operations in the state, adding more than 1,200 jobs.

Murphy made the announcement Thursday amid his seven-day business mission to India.

Mumbai-based information technology firm Tata Consultancy Services will expand its workforce in Metro Park by about 700 jobs, bringing its New Jersey staff to roughly 4,700.

Larsen & Toubro, another Mumbai-based company, will add roughly 400 jobs in Edison, boosting its workforce there to about 1,000. Birlasoft, part of the New Delhi-based conglomerate CK Birla Group, will add 160 jobs at its Edison site.

Murphy, a Democrat, had announced Monday that the state is opening an office in India to lure businesses. New Jersey already has a similar jobs attraction office in Berlin.