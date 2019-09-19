Business
Man suspected of theft critically hurt outside Home Depot
Police say a Home Depot customer and a man suspected of theft near a Northeast Portland store got into an altercation that left the suspect critically injured.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a security guard was on a bike trail confronting a suspect Thursday when a community member got into a confrontation with the suspect and "weapons were produced."
Police say the suspect's injuries are believed to be from gunshots. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police said the community member, a man, was cooperating with investigators. Around 3:15 p.m. he was still at the scene, and appeared to have minor injuries.
Police haven't said who fired a weapon.
An investigation is ongoing.
