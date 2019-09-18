Spain leader asks for bigger Socialist win to break deadlock

Spain's acting prime minister is asking voters for an even bigger victory for his Socialist party after his failure to form a government triggered a new election in November.

Pedro Sánchez told opposition parties Wednesday in parliament "on Nov. 10 when we will be forced back to the polls, I hope that the Spanish people give the Socialist Party an even bigger majority."

He spoke a day after Spanish King Felipe VI announced that there was no viable candidate who could win the endorsement of the parliament before a Sept. 23 deadline.

Sánchez's Socialists won the April 28 election, but fell short of a majority. Sánchez was unable to win the support of any major rival parties.

The upcoming election will be Spain's fourth in four years.