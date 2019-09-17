Omaha councilman pleads guilty to not filing tax returns

An Omaha city councilman has pleaded guilty to charges that he didn't file federal income tax returns for 2012, 2013 or 2014.

Vinny Palermo entered the pleas Monday and is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 9.

His lawyer, James Martin Davis, says Palermo has since paid what he owed and did file the returns more than two years ago. Davis also says Palermo expects to remain on the council.

Palermo is a Democrat on the officially nonpartisan council. The Douglas County Republican Party has called on him to resign.