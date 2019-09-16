Former SC governor candidate Warren sells stake in firm

A former Republican candidate for governor in South Carolina is selling his stake in the mortgage company he founded.

John Warren said Monday he has sold his majority stake in Lime One Capital to his minority partners.

A release from the company did not give terms for the deal or specify any reasons Warren decided to sell the Greenville firm he founded in 2011.

Warren's first run for public office was for governor in 2018. He made it to the runoff in a five-way race for the Republican nomination, losing to Gov. Henry McMaster.

Lima One Capital was founded by former Marines and has more than 300 full- and part-time employees. The company specializes in mortgages to real estate investors, handling billions of dollars in loans.